$127.15 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce sales of $127.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.44 million and the highest is $129.86 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $114.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $517.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $511.28 million to $524.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $528.46 million, with estimates ranging from $519.05 million to $537.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.11. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $23.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

