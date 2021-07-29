$129.84 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce $129.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $123.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $526.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $510.33 million to $545.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $555.05 million, with estimates ranging from $522.47 million to $596.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%.

HR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.91. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $34.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

