$131.73 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will announce sales of $131.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.10 million and the highest is $132.90 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $104.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $518.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $502.89 million to $525.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $558.84 million, with estimates ranging from $514.75 million to $588.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

NSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.74 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth $672,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

