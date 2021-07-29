$14.28 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to announce sales of $14.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.44 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $13.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $57.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.29 billion to $57.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $60.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.33 billion to $62.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.05.

HCA stock opened at $245.93 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $254.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total transaction of $1,592,323.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,242 shares of company stock worth $35,569,491 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $222,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $638,000. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.3% in the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $2,908,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.