$146.75 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will post $146.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.96 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $150.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $593.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $587.55 million to $599.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $605.48 million, with estimates ranging from $593.80 million to $617.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.01 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

