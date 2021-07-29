$156.22 Million in Sales Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to report $156.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.07 million and the highest is $157.37 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year sales of $602.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.41 million to $605.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $770.23 million, with estimates ranging from $769.44 million to $771.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $121.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.82. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $191.89.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

