$156.22 Million in Sales Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to report $156.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.07 million and the highest is $157.37 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year sales of $602.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.41 million to $605.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $770.23 million, with estimates ranging from $769.44 million to $771.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upstart.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $121.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.82. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $191.89.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
