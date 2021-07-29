17,714 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Acquired by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 0.6% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,062. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,687,511 shares in the company, valued at $405,731,292.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,105,600. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.