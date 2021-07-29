$181.62 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce $181.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.60 million and the highest is $188.60 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $91.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $738.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $723.56 million to $768.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $951.11 million, with estimates ranging from $884.52 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $102,833.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 179,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHAK opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.85 and a beta of 1.75.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

