$191.29 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce $191.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.50 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $178.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $769.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $778.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $805.13 million, with estimates ranging from $769.10 million to $833.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,903,000 after buying an additional 551,726 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,118,000 after purchasing an additional 210,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,100,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,671,000 after acquiring an additional 97,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,701 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

