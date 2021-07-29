1irstcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $14.83 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and approximately $26,022.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00215505 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

