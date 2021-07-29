1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) Short Interest Down 60.0% in July

1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ISOL remained flat at $$0.07 on Thursday. 1mage Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07.

1mage Software Company Profile

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents.

