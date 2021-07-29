$2.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce $2.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.42. Kansas City Southern posted earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.69 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSU. Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.07.

KSU stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.02. 517,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,464. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $152.18 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.02 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $2,270,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

