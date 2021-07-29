$2.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will post sales of $2.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $10.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.38 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $53,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

