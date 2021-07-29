211,526 Shares in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 211,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.50% of Axonics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Axonics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,018,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,004,000 after buying an additional 82,124 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Axonics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 68.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at $9,020,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 340,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Axonics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $60,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,756.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $379,140.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,429.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,227 shares of company stock worth $7,478,848. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

