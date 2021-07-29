$216.97 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will post sales of $216.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.40 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $238.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $867.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.40 million to $878.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $989.62 million, with estimates ranging from $976.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,068 shares of company stock worth $2,355,914. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 309,949 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Evolent Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,093,000 after acquiring an additional 60,698 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 379,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $29,189,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

