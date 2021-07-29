$22.10 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will announce $22.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.68 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $18.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $89.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.08 million to $92.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $100.74 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $109.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%.

CHCT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $49.42 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

