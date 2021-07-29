23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Price Down 5.4%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 7.95 and last traded at 8.00. Approximately 36,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,429,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ME shares. started coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

