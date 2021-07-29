255,978 Shares in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 255,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,720,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 5.63% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMOP. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000.

NYSEARCA:HMOP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,545. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.17.

