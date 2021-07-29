27,856 Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.06% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REGI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REGI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,538. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.