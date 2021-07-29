$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will announce $3.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $11.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STX shares. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,713,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 548.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 390,230 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX opened at $86.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

