$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to announce $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the lowest is $2.75 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $12.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.29 billion to $17.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HFC. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,891 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth approximately $353,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after acquiring an additional 883,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HollyFrontier by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after purchasing an additional 476,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $29.82 on Thursday. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

