$3.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce $3.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.97 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $15.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.09 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.82 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.