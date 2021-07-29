300,000 Shares in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) Purchased by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $20,866,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $11,110,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $10,213,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $7,396,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMIIU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,529. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

