$384.67 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to post $384.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $394.56 million and the lowest is $374.22 million. Cable One reported sales of $328.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cable One by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cable One by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cable One by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock opened at $1,919.81 on Thursday. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,856.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

