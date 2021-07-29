$387.43 Million in Sales Expected for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) will announce $387.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baozun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.25 million and the lowest is $369.60 million. Baozun reported sales of $304.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baozun will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BZUN shares. lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Baozun has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

