$39.39 Million in Sales Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to announce sales of $39.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.39 million and the highest is $39.40 million. Conformis posted sales of $19.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year sales of $90.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.54 million to $92.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $76.81 million, with estimates ranging from $75.11 million to $78.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.88 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

In other Conformis news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at $294,382.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,877 shares of company stock valued at $115,236 in the last ninety days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

