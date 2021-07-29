$4.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report sales of $4.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $17.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.71 billion to $18.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.92 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

TXN opened at $186.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

