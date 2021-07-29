4,033 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $327.04. 90,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,392. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $347.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

