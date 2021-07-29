462,467 Shares in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 462,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EJFAU. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $574,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $995,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJFAU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

