$478.42 Million in Sales Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will announce sales of $478.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $490.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $466.00 million. HEICO reported sales of $386.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

HEI opened at $137.04 on Thursday. HEICO has a 1-year low of $93.33 and a 1-year high of $148.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.74.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in HEICO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

