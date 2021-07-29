$5.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will report $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.33 and the lowest is $4.85. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 698.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $18.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $20.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $17.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,002. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $118.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.