$5.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will report $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.33 and the lowest is $4.85. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 698.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $18.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $20.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $17.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,002. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $118.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

