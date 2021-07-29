$533.42 Million in Sales Expected for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to announce sales of $533.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $537.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $529.00 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $504.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $64,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,307.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $625,711. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,860 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,206,000 after buying an additional 804,722 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 127,647 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 80,486 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.16. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.02 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

