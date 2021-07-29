$55.40 Million in Sales Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to announce sales of $55.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.50 million. Despegar.com reported sales of -$9.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 669.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year sales of $324.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $368.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $571.62 million, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $585.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Despegar.com.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million.

DESP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE:DESP opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 388,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Despegar.com (DESP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.