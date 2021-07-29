$59.96 Million in Sales Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to report $59.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280,000.00 to $175.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year sales of $512.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $158.80 million to $796.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $520.17 million, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $789.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,194,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,978,858 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Think Investments LP lifted its holdings in Humanigen by 22.4% during the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth $6,498,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of -2.37. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

