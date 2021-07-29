$6.32 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.53 billion. PayPal posted sales of $5.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $25.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.30 billion to $26.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.50 billion to $32.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.66.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $301.98 on Thursday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.84.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after acquiring an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after acquiring an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

