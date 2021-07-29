62,755 Shares in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AHCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

