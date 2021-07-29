715,199 Shares in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) Acquired by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 715,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HumanCo Acquisition by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000.

HumanCo Acquisition stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,280. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.31.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

