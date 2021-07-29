$73.38 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will post $73.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.70 million to $74.67 million. Wingstop posted sales of $66.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $291.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.20 million to $297.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $336.46 million, with estimates ranging from $320.43 million to $348.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $166.11 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 173.03, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.80.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after acquiring an additional 424,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after buying an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wingstop by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after buying an additional 310,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,435,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after buying an additional 272,197 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

