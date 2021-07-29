$77.94 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will post $77.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.40 million and the highest is $78.47 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $37.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $308.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.00 million to $316.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $372.70 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $395.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,539,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,063,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $128.01 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $130.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

