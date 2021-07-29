82,789 Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 82,789 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of 3D Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $561,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $85,463,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,547 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $58,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,384 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $55,082,000 after purchasing an additional 200,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in 3D Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $46,380,000 after purchasing an additional 254,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.82. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,312.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock worth $821,947 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.