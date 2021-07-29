8,660 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Invst LLC

Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,660 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 29,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,535 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $1,222,850.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,947.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,745 shares of company stock worth $102,518,721 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.18. The stock had a trading volume of 165,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.37 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

