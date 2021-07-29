$89.43 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to post $89.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.26 million. AppFolio reported sales of $81.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $352.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $352.07 million to $352.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $421.51 million, with estimates ranging from $420.60 million to $422.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%.

APPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AppFolio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

APPF opened at $139.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.10. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $186.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.14.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

