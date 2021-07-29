9,158 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.7% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Broadcom by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $7.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $484.79. 32,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,101. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $198.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

