$920.04 Million in Sales Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post sales of $920.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $920.99 million and the lowest is $919.50 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $806.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

Shares of GDDY opened at $84.99 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

