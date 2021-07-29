95,000 Shares in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SEMrush as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $238,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $596,000. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEMrush alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SEMrush has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $20.71 on Thursday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.53.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEMrush Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR).

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.