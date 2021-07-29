9,531 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.62. The stock had a trading volume of 37,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $91.72 and a 52 week high of $157.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

