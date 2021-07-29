AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after purchasing an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $2,070,985,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after buying an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.08.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.78. The stock had a trading volume of 239,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,146. The stock has a market cap of $209.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

