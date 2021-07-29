AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lowered by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 3.2% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in AbbVie by 707.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Professional Planning now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.39. The company had a trading volume of 190,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.13. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

