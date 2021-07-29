ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ABCE stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. ABCO Energy has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers.

