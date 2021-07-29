Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,615,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,403,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,023,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANF shares. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.